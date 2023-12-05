Artists' Sub-Forum of "Liangzhu Forum" & "Silk Road Artists' Rendezvous" Exhibition Held in Liangzhu, Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Liangzhu Forum took place on December 3 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. That same afternoon, the "Silk Road Artists' Rendezvous" exhibition kicked off in Mengxi Town, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, where 152 artworks of 84 artists from 83 countries are on show. As a key sideline event of the Liangzhu Forum, the exhibition is hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China (MCT), People's Government of Zhejiang Province, and China International Culture Association (CICA) and organized by the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation under MCT, Publicity Department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, and China Academy of Art (CAA), and lasts 20 days.

The exhibition showcases the collection and creation of artworks created by international artists during their visits through three sections: "Origin of Civilization", "Lucid Waters & Lush Mountains", and "Cultural Legacy". The week-long "Silk Road Artists' Rendezvous" tour in which the artists participated started from the Liangzhu Ancient City and brought them to West Lake, Grand Canal, the Three Rivers and Two Banks of Hangzhou, Shaoxing, Huzhou, and other places. They immersed themselves and learned about the diversity and richness of China's history, culture, and arts and got a taste of the endless charms of a "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang".

Over the three days spent on artistic creation together, artists from all across the globe gained inspiration from Chinese arts and used the artistic language from their own unique ethnic roots to transform their experiences and revelations into a diverse range of artworks and experiments. The results were over 300 artworks, demonstrating their passion and their friendships. The artworks range from figurative paintings to abstract expressionism and visual depictions to cultural reimaginations, collectively showcasing the mutual exchange of cultures.

Held prior to the launch of the exhibition was the artists' sub-forum of the Liangzhu Forum, an event hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, People's Government of Zhejiang Province, and CICA. The theme of the sub-forum is "Dialogue of Chinese and International Artists: Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning". Around 150 artists from 83 countries who had participated in the collection and creation segment of the event shared the unique role of artistic creation in civilization exchanges and mutual learning.

The artists' dialogue at the sub-forum was held at CAA's Liangzhu Campus on December 1. The international artists engaged in lively, in-depth dialogue about art with their Chinese counterparts and perceived the trustworthy, lovable, and respectable China.

