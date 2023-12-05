Athene BCA 2.0 Suite of Fixed Indexed Annuities Wins Two Major Industry Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, a leading independent retirement product design company, today announced that its innovative work with the Athene® BCA® 2.0 Suite of Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs) recently received two prominent industry awards.

"These awards recognize the innovative indices and strength of our ongoing partnerships with Athene, leading index designers Prof. Robert Shiller and Prof. Jeremy Siegel, Barclays, CIBC and WisdomTree," said Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus. "Together, we have built one of the industry's strongest combinations of accumulation potential, principal protection, income, and legacy benefits — all to benefit Americans as they prepare for retirement."

2023 FIA Index of the Year: The WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™

The WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index (the Siegel Index) won "FIA Index of the Year" at the SRP Americas 2023 Awards. Exclusively featured in the Athene BCA 2.0 Suite, the Siegel Index had the best-performing product return in the FIA industry in all of 2022.

The Siegel Index was developed by CIBC, WisdomTree and Prof. Jeremy Siegel, Professor Emeritus of Finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Traditional value indexes often lead to overweighting specific sector allocations, and this index has a unique methodology for identifying good value opportunities, which has led to strong returns," said Professor Siegel. "I'm proud to have been recognized for these efforts and thankful to our partners for their ongoing collaboration and support."

2023 Best Performance FIA: Athene BCA 2.0 Suite of Fixed Indexed Annuities

The Athene BCA 2.0 Suite of FIAs won "Best Performance FIA" at the SPi USA 2023 Awards for Excellence. In a turbulent year, two index options in the Athene BCA 2.0 Suite generated positive returns: the Siegel Index and the Shiller Barclays Global Index, developed by Yale Professor Emeritus of Economics Robert Shiller along with Barclays. Annexus brought both indices to the Athene BCA 2.0 Suite of FIAs in March 2019.

The Shiller Barclays Global Index is based on the use of the CAPE® (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio, developed by Shiller in 1988. This global, multi-asset index is designed to identify the best global equity values with the strongest momentum with the aim to provide more consistent returns through a variety of markets.

"As we looked at the U.S. equity market and valuations in 2018, my research indicated that the global equity market had higher expected returns compared to the U.S. equity market over the next decade," Professor Shiller said. "Together with Barclays and Annexus, we developed the Shiller Barclays Global Index that uses the CAPE ratio to help identify undervalued global stocks. I'm honored and grateful that our collaboration has been recognized with this award."

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For almost 20 years, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at annexus.com .

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with gross invested assets of $261.2 billion and $255.7 billion in total GAAP liabilities[1] as of September 30, 2023, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit athene.com.

About Barclays

Barclays is a consumer and wholesale bank, supporting individuals and small businesses through our consumer banking services, and larger businesses and institutions through our corporate and investment banking services. Our Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses; it provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organizations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. Their goal is to empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. For more information, visit wisdomtree.com .

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of solutions and services in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. To learn more, visit us.cibc.com .

About Robert Shiller

Shiller is an American economist, best-selling author and Professor Emeritus of Economics at Yale University. One of the founders of behavioral finance, he is ranked among the 100 most influential economists in the world.

About Jeremy Siegel

Siegel is Professor Emeritus of Finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Senior Economist at WisdomTree, and an award-winning author. Siegel writes and lectures extensively about the economy, financial markets, monetary policy and interest rates.

[1] Pledged assets and funds in trust (restricted assets) total $37.2 billion and net reserve liabilities of $185.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.

