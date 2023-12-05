Heartland Dental Brings Best-In-Class Dental AI to the Nation's Leading Supported Footprint

Partnership among three industry leaders, Heartland Dental, VideaHealth, Henry Schein One, sets a new standard for patient care and operational excellence in the dental ecosystem

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO) with over 1,700 supported practices nationwide, announced today it has selected VideaHealth, the leading dental AI software company, as its dental AI partner after a collaborative multi-year evaluation between the two companies. VideaHealth's strong focus on the dental clinician and their ecosystem strategy with Henry Schein One and their market leading product capabilities were critical factors for the decision.

Heartland Dental President and CEO Pat Bauer said, "For more than 25 years Heartland Dental has maintained an uncompromising commitment to providing the best products and services for our supported doctors to choose from. We're proud to enhance our already deep relationship with Henry Schein One and expand upon their collaborative relationship with VideaHealth by making VideaAI available to our supported practices, enabling the nation's largest integrated dental AI footprint. Our work together enhances clinical and operational support, along with the opportunity to accelerate world class innovation in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)."

Over the coming 3 months, as supported practices are trained, the benefits of these technologies will be available across Heartland Dental's more than 20,000 supported doctors, hygiene providers, and team members as they serve millions in their communities. These tools will help them further enhance oral and total body health along with a host of productivity and workflow improvements. A VideaHealth study across 470,000 patients showed a significant increase in the identification of clinical needs for doctors to discuss with their patients. With world class imaging and workflow support, it enables patients to better receive the care they need and want.

VideaAI's diagnostic tools and huddle dashboards support the entire dental team's ability to deliver better care through improved clinical operations, while offering an embedded workflow into Henry Schein One software. Furthermore, Henry Schein One's Dentrix Detect AI powered and manufactured by VideaHealth's AI is already available to more dentists, in more practices, than any other dental AI on the market and is being integrated into tens of thousands of dental offices.

Florian Hillen, CEO, VideaHealth shared, "Heartland Dental has been a great partner for several years now to build a best-in-class product. Furthermore, Heartland is one of the best of its kind when it comes to bringing new technologies to their supported providers and working together with them for years helped us to create the processes necessary to successfully roll out AI solutions to thousands of dentists that lead to actual adoption and better clinical results."

Christine King, Executive Co-Chair for Henry Schein One, said, "The adoption of critical technologies like AI will be led by world-class organizations like Heartland Dental. Henry Schein One is excited to support the rollout of embedded AI for clinicians at Heartland Dental to enable excellent clinical care and operational excellence for all patients."

Built by doctors for doctors, Heartland Dental is recognized by the dental community for its unique doctor-led culture and support model that aims to deliver world class support to doctors across the country and prioritizes making available to supported doctors initiatives like VideaAI that will enhance supported doctors' care. Heartland Dental's extensive work with VideaAI gives supported doctors significant benefits that let them validate and strengthen their analyses while ensuring they retain the ultimate decision-making authority over both diagnosis and treatment.

Henry Schein One is the leader of software solutions in the dental industry. Their seamless integration of VideaHealth's AI into Dentrix and cloud-based Dentrix Ascend is a market leading solution for practices. Dentists can now easily and immediately begin utilizing AI to help them make the most accurate patient diagnoses possible.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,800 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com .

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth brings AI to the dental chair, helping dental clinicians provide better care, build patient relationships and drive financial performance. Providers from the largest dental chains in the country to smaller independent practices use VideaHealth to identify and treat the most important dental conditions, helping thousands of dentists analyze millions of patients each year. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners, and Pillar VC, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai .

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, LLC, a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, empowers dentists to focus on patient care, ensuring practice success. With Henry Schein One's suite of software solutions, dental practices and DSOs optimize profitability, ensure market-leading security, drive scalability and enhance clinical care. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company's software is used by more than 100,000 dental locations in the US and internationally. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

