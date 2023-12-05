SUBARU BRZ SECURES THIRD-CONSECUTIVE 'CAR AND DRIVER' 10BEST AWARD

Latest-generation Subaru BRZ nets high praise as affordable, fun sports car

Editors at Car and Driver noted BRZ coupe is "engineered to delight"

New 2024 Subaru BRZ tS arrives this year

2024 Subaru BRZ starts at $30,195

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today the Subaru BRZ was selected by editors at Car and Driver for its annual 10Best Cars honor in 2024. This is the coupe's third-consecutive award with editors noting its performance and value among higher-priced competitors.

2024 Subaru BRZ (PRNewswire)

"Manual, rear-drive, and engineered to delight, drivers looking for affordable performance need to look no further than the Subaru BRZ," said Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief Tony Quiroga.

The 10Best Cars of 2024 nominees consist of all-new vehicles, significantly updated vehicles and 10Best winners from 2023. All must cost less than $110,000 in base configuration and be on sale no later than January 31, 2024. After a week of driving every new car that meets those criteria, the editors voted on a scale from zero to 100, discarded the high and low votes, and averaged the remaining scores to arrive at the 10Best Cars.

"To be recognized by the experts at Car and Driver three years in a row is incredibly high praise," said Subaru of America President and COO Jeff Walters. "The exceptional value and feeling they found in the BRZ coupe is part of Subaru's DNA."

The 2024 BRZ is powered by a 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-horsepower SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. The Subaru BRZ is available in three trim levels for 2024: Premium, Limited, and new tS. The Subaru BRZ tS adds an uprated Brembo braking system, STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi® dampers, and unique interior and exterior details. New for 2024, all BRZ sports cars will be equipped with Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, including models with a manual transmission.

Full coverage of the Car and Driver 10Best winners can be found in the January issue, available everywhere by December 26, and online at CarandDriver.com here (10Best Cars) and here (10Best Trucks and SUVs).

