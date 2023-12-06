Advanced Fertility Care Welcomes Reproductive Health Center Into Its Family of Arizona Fertility Clinics

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fertility Care (AFC), a prominent member of the Pinnacle Fertility network, proudly announces the integration of Reproductive Health Center in Tucson, Arizona, into its family of fertility care providers. This addition marks a significant step in expanding AFC's world-class fertility services and care throughout the state of Arizona.

Reproductive Health Center, located at 4518 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, AZ 85712, will now operate under the esteemed banner of Advanced Fertility Care, maintaining its current location and commitment to the Tucson community.

Dr. Scot Hutchison, the managing Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility Specialist (REI) at Reproductive Health Center, will continue to lead the Tucson team as part of Advanced Fertility Care. Dr. Hutchison, an alumnus of the University of Arizona and the University of Kansas, with a fellowship from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, brings his extensive expertise in reproductive medicine to the expanded AFC team.

Dr. Hutchison, renowned for his compassionate and patient-focused approach, adds, "Joining forces with Advanced Fertility Care is a milestone for us. It allows us to enhance our services with the support of a larger network, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our patients in Tucson and beyond."

Advanced Fertility Care (AFC) is renowned for its cutting-edge fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg preservation services. As a key member of the Pinnacle Fertility network, AFC provides its patients with access to comprehensive, nationwide programs such as Pinnacle Surrogacy and Pinnacle Egg Bank, enhancing the range of advanced fertility solutions available to prospective parents. The integration of Reproductive Health Center into the AFC fold, as well as into the broader Pinnacle Fertility network, signifies an expansion of these high-quality services, ensuring that individuals and couples in the greater Tucson region have seamless access to a diverse range of reproductive care options.

"Bringing Reproductive Health Center into the Advanced Fertility Care group of clinics and the Pinnacle Fertility network represents an exciting evolution in our mission to deliver accessible, exceptional fertility care and to assist our practices with their growth plans. This integration not only strengthens our service offerings but also ensures that individuals and couples in Tucson have access to a wider array of advanced reproductive technologies and treatments. Together, we are committed to providing the highest standard of care and expanding the possibilities for family building in our community," said Dr. Nathaniel Zoneraich, Founder and Medical Director at Advanced Fertility Care.

Reproductive Health Center patients will continue to receive care at the same location in Tucson with the added benefit of the resources and expertise that Advanced Fertility Care brings and the support of Pinnacle.

About Advanced Fertility Care:

Founded in 2005, Advanced Fertility Care has been dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their family-building dreams with compassionate, personalized care and advanced technology. With multiple locations and a team of experienced fertility specialists, AFC is a leading provider of fertility care in Arizona and a member of the Pinnacle Fertility network.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is a patient-first, physician-led fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

