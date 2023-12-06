McCormick® Unveils Flavor Forecast 24th Edition and 2024 Flavor of the Year

Tamarind is the 2024 Flavor of The Year; Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning launches with limited-edition menu items nationwide at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer restaurants

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick® announces the Flavor Forecast 24th Edition, the annual report illuminating the latest culinary trends shaping the way people prepare and enjoy food worldwide. With this year's report, McCormick announces its 2024 Flavor of the Year: Tamarind. Consumers can experience it in action with the new Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, available online now. The Flavor of the Year will also be featured in several limited-edition, Tamarind-infused menu items at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – the globally acclaimed burger joint – locations nationwide in February 2024.

Tamarind, a spice native to Africa, India, and the Middle East, has lent its acidic, tangy-sweet flavor to Latin, Caribbean, and Mexican cuisines for centuries. Today, this plump, pod-like fruit is jet-setting across the world, feeding a global curiosity for what's next in food, drink, and flavor. Other flavor predictions and trends identified in the brand's Flavor Forecast 24th Edition include:

Sour Power: From tamarind to coconut vinegar, acidic agents are stepping into the spotlight to open our senses, boost craveability, and even help "cook" without heat. Sour is proving it's not "just another ingredient;" it's revolutionizing menus, delivering layer on layer of exciting flavor.

Thoughtfully Borrowed: Authenticity encompasses background, heritage, and experiences - with it comes a reinvention of regional-traditional cooking. Starting with a dash of something that's "you", these conscious cultural combinations pay homage and respect to both roots and backgrounds – creating a celebration of flavor, experience, and cuisine.

Indulgence Redefined: A source of pleasure, ritual, and community, indulgence comes in all shapes and forms. From time of day to season, flavor sensations link to emotions, memories, and all lived experiences. From a crisp, light ceviche to an over-the-top breakfast poutine, it's about how we treat ourselves through flavor, texture, and ingredients that make us happy. Two ways this trend comes to life are through newstalgic and food maximalism. Newstaglic: What's old is new again, with restaurants re-introducing childhood favorites with a gourmet twist. Food maximalism: By layering flavors and textures in creative, fun, and always thoughtful ways, you can experience flavor to the max.

"For nearly 25 years, McCormick has forecasted global flavor trends through our Flavor Forecast report. After all this time, there is still no shortage of trends to uncover which allow us to continue to shake up the way people cook, flavor, and eat." said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick.

"This year, we're thrilled for people to experience the taste, versatility and tang of Tamarind," said Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef and Senior Manager, Culinary Development, US Consumer at McCormick. "It is the perfect ingredient to incorporate in savory and sweet dishes which is evident through the creative, flavorful, limited-time dishes we are proudly co-developing with Black Tap."

"Given Black Tap's global footprint, we try to be truly thoughtful in leveraging global recipes, spices, and techniques to ensure we continually bring innovation to our craft each and every day," said Stephen Parker, Corporate Executive Chef at Black Tap. "We love to tap different regional influences for our recipes – Tamarind inspired us to borrow flavors from Southeast Asia, the Iberian Peninsula, and Latin America for this exciting collaboration. We look forward to inviting everyone into our restaurants to experience these new creations this February."

Beginning February 1, 2024, visit Black Tap locations nationwide to enjoy the flavor of Tamarind. Menu items will include a mouthwatering chicken burger, fries and milkshake that infuse the seasoning in intriguing ways. For more details on the collaboration, stay tuned for updates from McCormick.

About the Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For over 130 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit www.flavorforecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Black Tap

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Pizza Burger, and the fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're now five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Sweet N' Salty, the Brooklyn Blackout and the Peanut Brittle Cracker Jack Shake. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded with locations in Las Vegas, Anaheim at the Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort, Dallas and Nashville as well as internationally to Geneva, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Visit www.BlackTap.com for more information.

