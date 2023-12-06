For the third consecutive year, Univar Solutions is recognized for its continued focus through environmental sustainability, social impact, and corporate governance (ESG) targets.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024. This marks a third consecutive year of recognition from this esteemed award presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on December 6, 2023, and recognizes 500 companies for their ESG commitments and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 List (PRNewswire)

Through publicly available information derived from reporting around ESG as well as Corporate Citizenship, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) targets, the 2024 list represents participants that have measured well against key performance indicators (KPI). Findings included information and data gathered from an independent survey asking United States citizens about their perception of Univar Solutions and its results related to CSR and ESG.

"Receiving this recognition for a third consecutive year from Newsweek is a true accomplishment and shows a record of success as our teams work to deliver impressive results in connection with our environmental sustainability, social impact, and governance targets," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Every year we strive to get better and continue to lead our industry in many different ways. Our efforts include our recent decision to build and publish a robust Scope 3 roadmap through close collaboration with our supply chain for our near-term goal."

Spanning numerous industries, the honor of being part of Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 is a demonstration of Univar Solutions ongoing focus and achievements. Recent accomplishments for the Company include reducing absolute Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 16.31 percent from its baseline1; reducing the global Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) 30 percent to 0.33 in 2022, compared to a baseline1 of 0.47; strengthening its sourcing activities by rolling out a Supplier Code of Conduct to new suppliers and hundreds of legacy suppliers in the United States, covering over 32.5 percent of its product suppliers (measured by spend2); while continuing to expand its sustainable product portfolio.

"I'm very pleased to see Univar Solutions being named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year, as it's our unwavering focus and our dedicated people across the Company that help make such a win possible," said Alexa Colin, general counsel and corporate secretary and executive ESG lead. "This achievement is yet another step forward as we work to consistently demonstrate our ability to deliver on our ambitious goals, which includes reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

View the entire list at: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2024

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

1. Baseline for goals to 2025 is calculated from the average of 2019 and 2020 performance.

2. Baseline for goals to 2025. Measured by percent total direct product spend.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.