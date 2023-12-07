Alabama Power ranked #1 among large utilities in the South in 2023 J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power has been named #1 for large electric utility business customer satisfaction in the south region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Survey℠.

Alabama Power named #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Business Electric Service in the South among Large Utilities (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor for Alabama Power to be recognized by our customers and J.D. Power," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power President and CEO. "We are committed to providing safe, reliable service to our customers and communities, and this award underlines the importance of that work."

The J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction among business customers of 79 targeted U.S. electric utilities. Rankings are determined by six factors: power quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, customer contact, and communications. This year, Alabama Power ranked #1 in three of the six study factors (billing and payment, power quality and reliability, and corporate citizenship) in the south large segment.

"This top J.D. Power recognition is evidence of the partnership we strive to have with all of our customers," said Leigh Davis, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development. "We take pride in the role we serve in supporting businesses across our state and are honored to see the positive impact we can have together."

The 2023 study, which was conducted from February through October of this year, is based on responses from more than 17,600 online interviews of business customers who serve in decision-making roles related to their utility company.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at alabamapower.com.

