Blackbaud Named to Newsweek's Excellence 1000 2024 Index and America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

This recognition highlights Blackbaud's commitment to social responsibility

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has ranked 129 out of 1,000 companies in the Newsweek Excellence 1000 2024 Index, which recognizes companies for best practices in business and financial growth while serving customers, stakeholders and communities with a dedication to social responsibility and ethical standards. In addition, Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year. Blackbaud is one of 600 companies on the list, which highlights leaders in corporate responsibility, spanning 14 industries.

"Blackbaud exists to power and support social impact. We are honored to be recognized on the America's Most Responsible Companies list for the third year in a row, in addition to ranking in the top 130 on the Excellence 1000 Index," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "We're committed to setting high standards, reporting with transparency on the efforts we are making, and fueling social impact through our products and services. We're thrilled that these efforts have been recognized by Newsweek."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has made notable progress against its social impact goals by supporting global philanthropic efforts to further diversity, equity and inclusion, by driving climate solutions to proactively protect the environment, and through investing in governance and data responsibility. Blackbaud is also working to make artificial intelligence more accessible, powerful and responsible for the social impact sector to help nonprofits, educational institutions, companies and individual change makers have greater impact.

Earlier this year, Blackbaud was named Governance Team of the Year in the Corporate Governance Awards, was honored by IR Magazine for Best ESG Reporting and was named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2023 List. Blackbaud's most recent ESG report details its commitment to fueling social impact with priority focus in four key areas.

About the Excellence 1000 Index

Newsweek partnered with Best Practice Institute (BPI) on the Excellence 1000 Index. It recognizes companies across over 25 industries and 100 categories and their outstanding dedication to best practices in serving customers and stakeholders, communities, financial growth, and broader societal contributions to social responsibility and sustainability. BPI identified 5,200 companies out of over 25,000 that uphold excellence in best business practices. In their methodology, BPI evaluated financial health, using indicators such as revenue, R&D spending, and website traffic to gauge commitment to growth. Their analysis also included stakeholder satisfaction with customer and employee sentiment. Moreover, they considered the company's dedication to social responsibility, focusing on aligning with ethical standards and commitments to global sustainability, leading to the top 1000 companies ranked in this issue of the Excellence Index.

About America's Most Responsible Companies

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S. public companies by revenue. Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and other reports, as well as an independent survey of more than 17,000 U.S. residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The full list of America's Most Responsible Companies can be viewed here.

For more information about how Blackbaud is accelerating social impact, visit csr.blackbaud.com and see the company's latest ESG report.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.