Classic Vacations™ Elevates Leadership Team with Strategic Hires

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations™, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, is pleased to announce the addition of two key executives to its leadership team. These strategic hires, Marilyn Cairo, Vice President of Sales, and Darren Polino, Senior Director, Contact Center, will play pivotal roles in driving the company's growth and supporting Classic's mission of helping Travel Advisors deliver outstanding experiences to their clients through highly personalized service, trusted and reliable partnerships, and a robust portfolio of curated and exceptional products.

"Together, we are set to redefine excellence in sales and establish new benchmarks in customer service."

Marilyn Cairo joins Classic Vacations as the new Vice President of Sales, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the travel and hospitality industry. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performance sales teams, Cairo is well positioned to elevate Classic to new heights.

"I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and industry leading organization, celebrating 45-years of success," expressed Cairo. "My time in the hospitality industry has ingrained in me the importance of personalized service, anticipating customer needs, and fostering lasting relationships. No doubt our sales strategy moving forward will ensure we not only meet, but continue to exceed, the expectations of our clients while delivering innovative opportunities to partner with the travel agent community. Together, with the talented team already in place, I am confident we will achieve remarkable results, to include best in class for sales and service."

Having devoted 33 years to Classic Vacations, Dave Ferran, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales, is poised to commence his retirement in early 2024. Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations, expressed gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly thankful for Dave's many years of service and dedication to Classic Vacations. We send our best wishes for success and fulfillment in whatever lies ahead for him."

Darren Polino steps into the position of Senior Director, Contact Center, where he will manage all facets of the Contact Center, which encompasses Classic reservations, customer service and support teams. Polino brings extensive expertise, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and a keen passion for innovation to the role.

"I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at Classic Vacations," says Polino. "Classic's commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences aligns seamlessly with my own professional goals and values. By implementing best practices and fostering a customer-centric culture, we will ensure that every interaction leaves a positive and lasting impression."

Commenting on these appointments, Krueger remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Marilyn and Darren to the Classic family. Their expertise and leadership will undoubtedly propel us to new heights. As we embrace this new chapter, I am reminded of the incredible talent that makes Classic such an outstanding organization. Together, we are set to redefine excellence in sales and establish new benchmarks in customer service. Our future is brighter than ever, and we look forward to the remarkable journey ahead."

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Classic Vacations, as the company continues to expand its presence, broaden its inventory and distribution and, as a leader in the industry, continue to solve pain-points and add value to its active community of Travel Advisors.

Classic, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, works hand in hand with Consortia and Travel Advisors and boasts a discerning clientele who value high quality destinations, frictionless travel and memorable vacations. From planning and managing accommodations and flight bookings, to arranging exclusive transportation and activities, Classic attends to every detail from A to Z, ensuring a luxurious and seamless vacation.

To learn more about the Classic Vacations ecosystem, visit www.classicvacations.com

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS™

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform in the world. Over the past four decades, Classic has empowered Travel Advisors and helped architect millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. Classic, owned by The Najafi Companies, offers Travel Advisors more than 1,300 hand-picked properties worldwide, unique tours, activities, and transportation, a market leading Groups business, Award-Winning white glove customer service, and a robust self-service online booking platform offering over 500,000 hotels and 275,000 rentals. Classic not only facilitates special memories, but also ultimately helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community by bringing people closer, one vacation at a time. To learn more about the Classic Vacations ecosystem, visit www.classicvacations.com or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY. For more information, visit www.najafi.com.

