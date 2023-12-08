Aura recognized on The Boston Globe's Annual "Top Places to Work in Massachusetts" List

Aura named as a top small employer in Massachusetts for 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the first truly intelligent safety solution for families, was recently recognized by The Boston Globe as one of 2023's "Top Places to Work in Massachusetts." The annual list honors standout businesses for their commitment to supporting employees holistically, and Aura is honored as one of the top small employers in the state.

The rankings of the list are based upon a confidential employee engagement survey, fielded by Energage , which specializes in employee engagement and retention. Using this survey, The Boston Globe's list took into account responses from 137,000 individuals at 347 organizations, measuring employees' views on their employer's leadership, values, training, benefits, compensation and other metrics.

"Protecting families online begins with a mission-driven business model supported by exemplary employees," said Aura Founder and CEO, Hari Ravichandran. "In order to make the internet safer for all, it is our responsibility to ensure we are creating an environment where our employees can grow and thrive and it is an honor to have our commitment to that cause recognized by The Boston Globe."

Aura's People Experience team is responsible for setting the tone for Aura's corporate culture and ensuring that, despite having a hybrid workforce, all employees feel engaged and connected. Aura is committed to fostering an inclusive atmosphere that prioritizes employee wellbeing and belonging, as well as personal and professional development. Aura's People Experience team accomplishes this through thoughtful DEI focused-programming, virtual and in-person community-building events, leadership and skills-building training programs.

"The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they're honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The Boston Globe's list, which came out online on November 29th and in print December 3rd, can be found on their website and in a special edition of Boston Globe Magazine.

