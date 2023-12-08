LyondellBasell Announces Sale of Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives Business and Production Facility to INEOS

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (LYB) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives (EO&D) business along with the production facility located in Bayport, Texas to INEOS Oxide (INEOS).

"This transaction is evidence of our disciplined focus on value creation through the execution of a key pillar of our strategy – growing and upgrading our core," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell CEO. "Successful execution of this strategic pillar involves making difficult decisions to divest businesses which are not part of our core. We remain proud of the positive cash generation, access to advantaged feedstocks, reliability and highly skilled team that makes up the EO&D business and are excited to have reached an agreement with INEOS to enable the business to continue generating value under different ownership. We look forward to collaborating closely with INEOS on a seamless transition."

The Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives business in Bayport produces high-quality ethylene oxide and various derivatives. The fully integrated platform with access to cost-advantaged feedstocks and logistics networks has excellent performance and reputation in the market.

Tobias Hannemann, CEO INEOS Oxide said, "We are pleased to announce this strategic acquisition. INEOS is a leading producer in Europe and this significant step expands its Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives business into the US, which is the world's largest market. It also complements our existing Ethanolamines production facility in Plaquemine, Louisiana."

The purchase price for the transaction is $700 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 following completion of the planned maintenance at the facility and is subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor and King & Spalding acted as legal counsel to LyondellBasell.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this release, including, but not limited to, receipt of required regulatory approvals or the expiration of applicable waiting periods; the satisfaction of closing conditions; our ability to complete the transaction described in this release within the time period suggested; and our ability to implement our strategy and successfully align our asset base with that strategy. While these statements and projections are made in good faith, LyondellBasell and its management cannot guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell Industries) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries