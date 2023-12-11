CaringBridge, a Nonprofit, No-Cost Health Platform, Announces Research Initiative Funded by Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Aimed at Establishing Innovative Research to Better Support 53 Million U.S. Family Caregivers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to surrounding family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey, is announcing a groundbreaking, institutional review board (IRB)-approved longitudinal research initiative focused on supporting and empowering family caregivers dealing with feelings of being overwhelmed, isolated, and lonely. Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation has strategically funded a research initiative over a three-year time period that will play a pivotal role in advancing understanding, resources, and support for family caregivers nationwide.

CaringBridge Announces Research Initiative Funded by Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

CaringBridge recognizes that feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness can be the most significant challenges to emotional health and social support for family caregivers. This new research is an important step towards not only understanding, but also addressing these issues through root causes and consequences. The research will be the first of its kind as it is collected from active family caregivers and the largest population of family caregivers in the U.S. As a result, the research will be instrumental in developing more effective ways to support family caregivers and ensure that no one goes through a health journey alone.

The research initiative will also enable CaringBridge to evaluate the impact of its platform for family caregivers as well as shaping future work at CaringBridge. The aim is to develop deeper insights into the challenges that family caregivers face every day and how to help them feel surrounded with the support they need. CaringBridge knows that family caregivers can improve health care quality and reduce costs as primary care providers have cited the benefits of working with family caregivers, reporting 88% better patient outcomes and 56% lower hospital readmission rates. Yet those better patient outcomes come at a cost to the family caregiver with 20% reporting negative impacts to their physical health and 40% to their emotional health.

To further enrich research and gain a holistic, longitudinal understanding of the caregiver experience, CaringBridge, in its research, is adhering to the highest research standards. This will allow insights to be shared from the research, helping not only family caregivers but also professionals, policymakers, and the public to better understand the challenges faced by family caregivers and how to support them effectively.

The research program will gather information on caregiver loneliness, their caregiving experience and quality of life. This information will be invaluable in improving the services provided to caregivers and will help inform the broader community about the unique challenges family caregivers face.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation's support for this IRB research initiative underscores its commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of family caregivers and their loved ones. The Foundation has a long-standing history of supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life for individuals and families, aligning with CaringBridge vision of a world where no one goes through a health journey alone.

CaringBridge CEO, Tia Newcomer stated, "We are deeply grateful to Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for their visionary support. This new research will empower us to create better support for family caregivers that are already an essential part of our health care system. We are eager to combine our expertise, the Foundation's generosity, and the knowledge gained from the research to enhance our services and better serve those who are devoted to caring for a loved one during a health journey."

CaringBridge, with the support of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, is poised to redefine the landscape of family caregiving, ensuring that family caregivers no longer must face their challenges alone.

About CaringBridge:

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With over 300,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world. To learn more visit www.caringbridge.org

About the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation:

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is a grantmaking organization dedicated primarily to sustained investment in the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York. The two areas reflect the devotion of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. to his hometown of Detroit and greater Buffalo, home of his beloved Buffalo Bills NFL team. Prior to his passing in 2014, Mr. Wilson provided that a significant share of his estate be used to continue a life-long generosity of spirit by funding the Foundation that bears his name. Based in Detroit, the Foundation began with a grantmaking capacity of $1.2 billion over a 20-year period, which expires January 8, 2035. This structure is consistent with Mr. Wilson's desire for the Foundation's impact to be immediate, substantial, measurable, and overseen by those who knew him best. For more information visit www.rcwjrf.org.

