Deerfield Foundation Awards More Than $1.4 Million to Improve Health, Accelerate Innovation and Promote Equity

– 13 organizations in seven countries to receive support for projects focused on children, spanning development and delivery of treatments to public health improvements –

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Foundation ("Deerfield"), the philanthropic affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, a healthcare investment firm, today announced the awarding of $1.497 million to support 13 grantee not-for-profit organizations in seven countries in their 2024 healthcare initiatives to benefit children and their families from underserved communities.

"For more than 15 years, the Deerfield Foundation has made annual grants to help fuel the activities and initiatives of organizations that share our mission to improve health, innovation and equity, with a focus on children and where they live," said Mark Veich, Vice President, Philanthropy and Executive Director of The Deerfield Foundation. "Our strategic giving helps outstanding organizations develop therapies, deliver treatments or improve public health services to make a positive impact to individual children as well as whole communities."

Since its inception as a private not-for-profit in 2007, the Deerfield Foundation has awarded more than $45 million to more than 100 organizations to deliver on Deerfield Management's mission of advancing healthcare through philanthropy. The Deerfield Foundation's funding reflects contributions from employees of Deerfield Management Company as well as its profits.

This year's grantees will receive one-year grants in December 2023 to carry out 2024 initiatives focused on pediatric and adolescent health. A program committee of the Deerfield Foundation selected grantees based on the direct and measurable impacts of their proposals. The committee also considered opportunities where Deerfield employees could provide their support through meaningful collaborations. The Deerfield Foundation does not accept unsolicited requests for funding, and all potential grantees are invited by Deerfield employees.

Of the 2024 grantees, six are based in the United States and together received almost $560,000. An additional seven global organizations received nearly $939,000. The 2024 grantees are:

Achilles International (NYC)

A-Z Children Ltd (Nurture Africa) (Uganda)

Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) (Global)

Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation (Egypt)

Manjushree Vidyapith Inclusion School (India)

Many Hopes (Malawi)

May We Help (Cincinnati, OH)

Project Healthy Minds (NYC)

Red Door Community (NYC)

The Family Center (NYC)

The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors (Iron Matt) (Franklin Lakes, NJ)

The Pradiya Foundation (Nepal)

The Water Trust (Uganda)

In addition to annual grants, the Deerfield Foundation, together with Deerfield Management, launched in 2022 the Advancium Health Network, a public charity dedicated to eliminating barriers for the advancement of healthcare and to becoming a leading organization in the advancement of health technology and innovation in areas of compelling need. Deerfield Foundation also created, in June 2023, the American Society of Hematology Peter Steelman Scholar Award in honor of former, longtime Deerfield Partner, Peter Steelman. The award supports research focused on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

About The Deerfield Foundation

An affiliate of Deerfield Management, the Deerfield Foundation is a New York City-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to strive to improve health, accelerate innovation and promote human equity. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has formed numerous partnerships and invested in the advancement of children's health, from clinics in the South Bronx to Nepal. Funds are provided through employee contributions and directly from Deerfield's profits.

