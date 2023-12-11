KnowBe4's Security Masterminds Podcast Tackles Today's Hottest Cybersecurity Issues

Top cybersecurity industry professionals share knowledge and experience on podcast

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular cybersecurity podcast, Security Masterminds, is on a mission to discuss and dissect the most pressing issues and trends across the industry with the goal to educate, provide insights, best practices and strategies to prevent organizations and individuals from falling victim to cybersecurity attacks.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Security Masterminds delivers a new episode every month and dives deep into topics relating to the various disciplines that make up cybersecurity and their respective nuances with each episode featuring one guest who has a laser focus on one particular topic or aspect of the industry.

Since its first episode aired in December 2021, hosts Jelle Wieringa and Erich Kron, both Security Awareness Advocates at KnowBe4, together with industry expert guests, have discussed topics such as security culture, women in cybersecurity, social engineering, blockchain, burnout and recovery, human risk behaviors and so much more. In addition to talking facts, trends, and insights, guests also open up about real life scenarios and situations that they have witnessed and experienced. The unique format of Security Masterminds, which shares actionable insights from the trenches of the cybersecurity industry, keeps listeners engaged, learning from different viewpoints presented by guests and hosts alike.

"It turns out that people almost always have far deeper and cooler stories to tell if only you give them the opportunity to do so. There is so much that we can learn from each other. We all have different viewpoints and valid opinions that give our listeners some actionable insight. The key is to allow ourselves to listen," commented Wieringa when asked about his favorite part of being the co-host of the podcast.

Security Masterminds boasts two seasons and 23 episodes with expert guests like Naomi Buckwalter, Clint Bodungen, Nicole Dove, Stas Bajoukha, Roger Grimes, Quentin Taylor, Anna Collard, Thom Langford and others. The team behind Security Masterminds started recording season three, so stay tuned for more exciting guests and discussions. The podcast can be enjoyed on most music and podcast streaming platforms.

"There have been so many memorable moments with awesome guests, I cannot pick a single one, however, something I love about this podcast is the guests we have. I cannot think of any episode where I did not end the interview really thinking about what the guest had to say," commented Kron.

For more information about Security Masterminds, visit: https://securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.com/

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.