Littlebird Connected Care Reveals the Littlebird Marlon: The Pinnacle of Digital Health Wearables for Children

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the tech-savvy streets of Seattle, Washington, Littlebird Connected Care is proud to announce a breakthrough in child health and safety with the release of the Littlebird Marlon. As one of the only cellular-enabled digital health wearables specifically certified for young children, the Littlebird Marlon stands as a testament to the future of pediatric health technology.

Skating through life with Littlebird wings. (PRNewswire)

Born from the pioneering spirit of Seattle's innovative landscape and connected by T-Mobile's network, the Littlebird Marlon offers reliable connectivity and insights into your children's well-being, revolutionizing the way parents and caregivers monitor and interact with their little ones.

A New Era of Digital Health for the Youngest Members of Our Families

With its advanced features and intuitive design, the Littlebird Marlon is the latest innovation to hit the digital health sector, specifically tailored for the unique needs of young children. This groundbreaking wearable keeps parents connected to their children's health and location with incredible precision and reliability.

"We're not just creating a device; we're creating a lifeline between parents and their children," said Monica Plath, Founder & CEO of Littlebird Connected Care. "Our relationship with T-Mobile, ensures that the Littlebird Marlon is the definitive solution for real-time, connected care, designed to grow with the family."

Seamlessly Connected by T-Mobile's Network

The Littlebird Marlon's capability to connect over T-Mobile's expansive network ensures parents can stay informed, virtually anywhere. This relationship is more than just a technological advance; it's a commitment to the safety and health of children nationwide.

"At T-Mobile, we are proud to be the network that will support the Littlebird Marlon," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "By utilizing T-Mobile's network, Littlebird Connected Care can reliably provide parents with a confidence in their child's well-being that doesn't otherwise exist today."

Join the Revolution in Child Digital Health

As one of the first of its kind, the Littlebird Marlon is poised to transform the digital health landscape for families. This wearable represents a major leap forward in Littlebird's mission to provide peace of mind for parents and a healthy, happy childhood for kids.

Availability

The Littlebird Marlon will be available by VIP access in select markets in the spring of 2024, with a comprehensive rollout expected later in the year. Littlebird invites families to experience the future of child monitoring by joining the waitlist for this revolutionary device. "Every moment spent perfecting the Littlebird Marlon has been worth the wait. As parents ourselves, we understand that enhancing our product directly enriches the lives of families," said CEO Monica Plath.

For more information about Littlebird Connected Care and the Littlebird Marlon, please visit www.littlebird.care, follow us on Instagram @littlebirdcares, or join our Facebook community for ongoing events and free perks for members!

About Littlebird Connected Care: Based in Seattle, Littlebird Connected Care is at the forefront of developing digital health solutions for children. In collaboration with T-Mobile, Littlebird is setting new standards in family connectivity, safety, and insights, ensuring that every heartbeat and every step is a stride towards a healthier tomorrow.

Award-winning and backed by T-Mobile, Littlebird is redefining digital health for kids with transformative patents. (PRNewswire)

Restful nights, healthy days, brought to you by Littlebird (PRNewswire)

Grass stains and giggles: Littlebird's recipe for a perfect day! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Littlebird Connected Care, Inc.