Star Princess to Join Sun Princess in Caribbean as Princess Cruises Unveils Most Exciting and Largest Americas Season Ever for 2025-26

The Love Boat's Two Newest Ships Will Sail from Fort Lauderdale Offering Eastern and Western Caribbean Itineraries

Sky Princess to be First Royal Class Ship to Homeport in Port Canaveral

More than 275 Cruises from Seven Convenient Home Ports to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii & Tahiti and along the California Coast

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today introduced a monumental 2025-26 Americas season, headlined by the eagerly awaited winter/spring itineraries for its two newest gems, Sun Princess and Star Princess. The magnificent vessels will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale), transporting guests to some of the most captivating destinations in the world.

Sky Princess will make history of its own by becoming the first Royal Class ship to homeport at Port Canaveral in Central Florida offering eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean.

The year-round 2025-26 season offers a total of 278 cruises departing from seven accessible home ports, via short drives or domestic flights: San Francisco; Los Angeles; Galveston, Texas; Ft. Lauderdale; Port Canaveral, Fla.; New York City; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

On sale Dec. 20, the destination-packed season includes a celebratory Mexican Riviera cruise aboard Royal Princess, a nostalgic throwback marking the 60th anniversary of the very first Princess cruise that set sail on Princess Patricia in December 1965.

"Our 2025-26 Americas program is our largest ever offered, making it convenient for guests to drive to their nearby port or take a short flight to enjoy a spectacular Princess cruise," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. "Sun Princess and Star Princess will deliver epic vacations and magnify the beauty of the Caribbean by offering guests the most celebrated views and vantage points available of the islands' crystal blue waters and exotic charm."

Princess' 2025-26 Americas cruise season highlights and deployments include:

Caribbean

10 ships – the largest deployment ever – including Star Princess sailing her maiden season from North America , joining her sister Sun Princess, as well as Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess and Sky Princess.

29 destinations in 22 countries throughout the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean .

178 total departures of 25 unique itineraries, ranging from four to 20 days. Star Princess and sister Sun Princess sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises on Saturdays and Sundays Majestic Princess sails a new program including eight-day Southern Caribbean sailings to the ABC Islands ( Aruba , Bonaire and Curaçao), eight-day Eastern Caribbean and six-day Western Caribbean voyages Enchanted Princess continues her popular, longer 10-day Southern Caribbean with Martinique or Eastern Caribbean with Tortola or St. Kitts

Regal Princess returns to Galveston for a third season of seven-day Western Caribbean voyages with Mexico .

Sky Princess sails her first season from Port Canaveral with eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean .

Enchanted Princess departs on a 12-day New York to Ft. Lauderdale voyage visiting the ABC Islands – Aruba , Barbados and Curaçao.

Panama Canal

Five ships – Caribbean Princess and Island Princess spend a full season taking guests to see this engineering marvel and are joined by Coral Princess, Emerald Princess and Sapphire Princess as they transit the region in fall and/or spring.

27 destinations in 13 countries throughout Central America and the Caribbean .

28 total departures on eight unique itineraries. Roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale with partial transits of the Panama Canal – 12-day voyages from Ft. Lauderdale Ocean to ocean with full transits of the Panama Canal – 16-day voyages between Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles or San Francisco ; 18-day cruises between New York and Los Angeles ; 23-day adventure from Vancouver to Ft. Lauderdale



Mexico

Three ships – Emerald Princess, Royal Princess and Ruby Princess

31 total departures on four unique itineraries departing from Los Angeles or San Francisco with voyages from seven to 14 days.

In honor of Princess Cruises' 60th anniversary, Royal Princess departs on a 14-day Mexican Riviera sailing December 6, 2025 , the same month the 6,000-ton, 90-passenger Princess Patricia first departed Los Angeles in 1965. Commemorative events will be held onboard this sailing and feature overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta , as well as stops in the hidden gem destinations of Loreto and Manzanillo .

Royal Princess also sails seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Los Angeles .

Emerald Princess departs on 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruises from Los Angeles , including an overnight in Cabo San Lucas on every sailing.

Ruby Princess offers 11-day Mexico cruises roundtrip from San Francisco with a late-night stay in Cabo San Lucas on every voyage.

California Coast

Seven ships – Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess.

21 total departures on nine unique itineraries from Los Angeles , San Francisco or Vancouver .

Royal Princess returns for a West Coast season including seven-day Classic California Coast voyages from Los Angeles , with More Ashore late-night stays in San Francisco and San Diego . The ship also sails four- and five-day West Coast Getaways featuring late-night stays in either San Diego or San Francisco .

Ruby Princess returns to San Francisco as the year-round leader in the City by the Bay with five- and seven-day cruises along the California Coast, plus a seven-day Pacific Northwest Coast cruise with late-night stays in Victoria , Vancouver and Seattle .

Coral Princess takes guests on an 11-day California Coast roundtrip cruise from Vancouver with late-night stays in San Diego , Los Angeles and San Francisco .

Wine lovers delight with five, seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruises between Vancouver and Los Angeles on Royal Princess, Coral Princess and Caribbean Princess.

Hawaii & South Pacific

Five ships – Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess.

23 destinations in 11 countries, on 20 total departures and five itineraries, from 16 to 54 days. 16-day Hawaiian Islands sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles , San Francisco or Vancouver with a late-night stay in Honolulu on every cruise 32-day South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises from Los Angeles with late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti Island Princess sails a new ultimate adventure roundtrip from Los Angeles on a 54-day South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand voyage, visiting 16 islands including Fiji , Samoa , Tasmania and the island continent of Australia with late-night stays in Honolulu , Tahiti, Sydney and Brisbane



No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, with world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment, relaxing spas and quiet retreats, and incredible family offerings.

Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

