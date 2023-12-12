Millennium Health and Fitness Announces New Ownership and Executive Leadership, Poised for Growth in Health and Fitness Markets

BREVARD, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Health and Fitness, a leading provider of health and wellness services, is excited to announce its acquisition by CrestPeak. This action drives significant executive leadership changes and signals a new era of growth and innovation for the company into the Population Health Management and Human Performance markets.

New Leadership at the Helm

As a newly acquired CrestPeak company, Millennium is proud to unveil its new executive leadership team. Heather Collins becomes the President of the company, bringing her extensive experience and visionary approach to the forefront of the company's strategic direction. Joining her in leading company operations is Kathleen Zumbar, appointed as the Chief Operating Officer.

A CrestPeak Managed Company

Managed by CrestPeak , with Chairman Joe Burkhart and CEO Frank Sturek at the helm, Millennium is poised to leverage the firm's executive leadership expertise, investment resources, and industry relationships to expand its footprint in the health & wellness management and fitness services markets.

A Word from the Founder

Reflecting on this significant transition, Millennium's founder and former CEO, Sherry Morton, shared her thoughts, "I am incredibly proud of the critical health and wellness service offerings, operational excellence, and passionate team that we have built over 30 years at Millennium. The company is well-positioned and in good hands with CrestPeak to capitalize on its differentiated business model and the strong and sustainable momentum we enjoy in our markets."

Vision for the Future

Echoing this sentiment, Heather Collins, newly appointed President, expressed her enthusiasm for the future, "This marks a new chapter for Millennium Health and Fitness, where innovation meets tradition. With the backing of CrestPeak and a robust leadership team, we are excited to deepen our impact in the fitness and health promotion markets, especially focusing on Population Health Management and Human Performance. Our commitment to excellence and community wellbeing remains our guiding star."

Millennium Health and Fitness

For over 30 years, Millennium Health and Fitness has been at the forefront of providing exceptional health and wellness solutions as a one stop health and wellness solution for corporate businesses, federal agencies, military organizations and more. Visit www.millenniumhealthandfitness.com.

CrestPeak

CrestPeak, a Boathouse Capital sponsored company, is focused exclusively on the U.S. Government Contracting small business market. The experienced team, rich in C-suite operational and private equity expertise, commits to driving growth and enhancing small business capabilities. CrestPeak provides equity investments, strategic guidance, and market expertise, ensuring significant value creation capabilities beyond capital for its partners. Visit www.crestpeak.us.

Boathouse Capital

Boathouse Capital is a Philadelphia-based private equity firm with $650 million of capital under management. It typically invests $25 million to $100 million of capital into high growth middle-market companies. Its sector-focused investment strategy is centered around partnering with management teams to create enduring value and positioning its companies for accelerated growth. Visit www.boathousecapital.com.

