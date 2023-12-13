ALLEGIANT ENHANCING ONBOARD EXPERIENCE BY INTRODUCING POPULAR BRANDS TO INFLIGHT WINTER MENU

Network-Wide Arrivals Include Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Ryder Estate Wines, and Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced the company has refreshed its inflight menu, expanding offerings of top shelf alcoholic beverages and well-known brands including Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Ryder Estate Wines, and Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers the brands they know and love while traveling on Allegiant," said Keny Wilper, Allegiant's senior vice president and chief operating officer. "A hallmark of Allegiant's business model is our flexibility, allowing us to respond quickly to consumer trends so we can provide the experiences passengers desire when they fly with us. Often, we are at the forefront of inflight snack and beverage offerings across the industry."

Every three months, Allegiant's Buy On Board team updates the inflight menu based on feedback from customers. After each flight, passengers are surveyed about the menu items they enjoyed as well as the items they would like added to the menu.

This summer, Allegiant began offering Don Julio Reposado Tequila for purchase on board Las Vegas-bound flights. Due to its success and positive customer feedback, the top shelf spirit is now available across Allegiant's full network. Additionally, the Las Vegas-based airline has added Ryder Estate Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon wines to its lineup.

Other new winter menu items available for purchase include Lay's Barbecue Chips, Nut Harvest Sea Salted Cashews, and Sprite Zero.

Allegiant is able to quickly respond to customer demand because it has an internal team dedicated to researching and developing the inflight menu. Most other airlines outsource their food and beverage operations. The airline's Buy On Board team also cultivates direct relationships with distributors, allowing the airline to offer the products customers love at a national scale, whether passengers are flying out of a large or small-to-medium sized market.

Additionally, Allegiant is proud to continue its partnership with Make-A-Wish® by offering menu items that help fund charitable programs. Part of the proceeds from every Deluxe Wingz Snack Pack purchase will benefit Make-A-Wish®.

