BThere Healthcare and LANGaware Join Forces to Revolutionize Early Diagnosis of Cognitive and Mental Health Diseases

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LANGaware, an innovative digital assessment tool, is excited to announce its transformative collaboration with BThere Healthcare, a pioneering healthcare provider integrating an enhanced telemedicine platform and at-home call system. This partnership aims to deliver a tailored memory wellness program and advance the early detection of cognitive and mental health diseases for patients in primary care offices, independent-assisted living, and memory care settings. The joint effort seeks to elevate patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and reduce healthcare costs by leveraging cutting-edge technology and expanding access to state-of-the-art diagnostic services.

Speech-based cognitive and mental health assessment (PRNewswire)

Dr. José Ventura, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BThere Healthcare, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, "Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize healthcare. We firmly believe all patients should have access to high-quality early diagnostic services. Our partnership with LANGaware will expand patients' access to digital diagnostic services, enabling more accurate and timely diagnoses and the specialized care they require for their memory and mental health. Language and speech are a window into a patient's brain health. With LANGaware's AI technology, we can detect cognitive decline early, enabling us to develop personalized treatment strategies to slow the disease progression. Innovative tools like this are key to disease management."

LANGaware, a revolutionary digital assessment tool, is at the forefront of transforming early detection of cognitive and mental health diseases. Through the utilization of AI and proprietary voice and language biomarkers, LANGaware ensures unparalleled accuracy in diagnosis, minimizing the risk of misdiagnosis and unnecessary treatments. With this strategic partnership, LANGaware aims to broaden access to its solution, facilitating faster and more efficient diagnoses for patients with cognitive and mental health concerns.

"We are thrilled to partner with BThere Healthcare to extend the reach of our digital screening tool to more patients," said Vassiliki Rentoumi, Founder and CEO of LANGaware. "As the healthcare delivery model continues to evolve, LANGaware can collaborate with innovative organizations like BThere Healthcare to expedite diagnoses, empowering healthcare providers to identify and treat patients and provide personalized care plans promptly."

About LANGaware:

LANGaware is a pioneering company that leverages AI technology to revolutionize cognitive and behavioral health diagnostics. By utilizing speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware provides early and objective detection of conditions, enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being. The company's vision is to transform the healthcare industry by seamlessly integrating AI-driven diagnostic tools and empowering healthcare professionals with valuable insights for personalized care. For more information, please visit www.langaware.com

About BThere Healthcare:

BThere Healthcare is a new concept of care that bridges direct healthcare access with patient convenience and comfortability. Our telemedicine platform and traditional house call system enables individuals to receive personalized and professional healthcare without leaving the comfort of their home . We also provide comprehensive geriatric services with an innovative memory wellness platform specializing in dementia monitoring, chronic disease management, and remote patient monitoring that provides quality care assistance for primary care offices, independent, assisted living, skilled nursing, and long-term memory care facilities. The BThere Healthcare team has extensive training in diverse areas of health care, including geriatric medicine, family medicine, obesity medicine, mental health, ADHD specialist, and Peptide therapy. BThere, providers routinely use advanced technology and evaluation methods such as artificial intelligence (AI), including remote physical exams and monitoring devices to help evaluate patients in the comfort of their homes. For more information, visit www.btherehealthcare.com

Media Contacts:

Sarah Flora Tracy Brock sarah@langaware.com tracy.brock@btherehealthcare.com 913-683-4015 207-200-5907

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LANGaware