Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing to Introduce Brand New Memory Care Unit in Early 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is excited to announce the expansion of its healthcare services with the opening of a brand new Memory Care Unit in early 2024. This new unit aims to provide specialized care for individuals facing the challenges of memory-related conditions, offering a supportive and comforting environment for residents and their families.

The Memory Care Unit at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing will feature en suite accommodations, with all private rooms and bathrooms thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of this population, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents while promoting a sense of independence and dignity.

Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is committed to promoting the highest standards of care and enhancing the lives of those entrusted to our services. The addition of the Memory Care Unit underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our community and providing exceptional care for individuals with memory-related conditions.

For more information about Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing's Memory Care Unit or to be added to our waitlist, please contact Emily Thornton at ethornton@divine-hc.com.

About Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing:

Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering compassionate and comprehensive services to individuals in need of rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing strives to be a trusted partner in promoting health and well-being.

View original content:

SOURCE Divine Healthcare