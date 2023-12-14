Lassen Peak Demonstrates World's First Handheld Concealed Weapon Detection at IACP

Following landmark demonstration, Madrona Ventures leads $6 million expansion of Series A Round

BELLEVUE, Wash, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the world's first demonstration of handheld concealed weapon detection using Terahertz frequency imaging radar. The Lassen Peak team demonstrated successful detection of concealed weapons using a functional Proof of Concept (PoC) handheld scanner to key members and stakeholders of the public safety community at the 2023 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California.

Following the milestone, Lassen Peak also expanded its Series A financing round by adding Seattle-based Madrona Ventures to its investor base. The expansion round of $6 million increases the total raised for the Series A and A1 rounds to $22 million. The added capital will support the company as it prepares for 2024 pilots, taking place initially in police and sheriff agencies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lassen Peak is developing the world's first fully-integrated handheld radar system for concealed weapon detection that can be conducted anywhere in the field for use in law enforcement, military, and private venue applications. Addressing one of the single biggest threats to law enforcement personnel as they work to provide public safety and security, physical weapon searches or 'pat downs' are highly dangerous for individuals conducting the search, as well as the individuals being searched. Based on the close physical proximity and contentious nature of the physical contact, the serious threat of concealed weapons creates an emotionally charged interaction whether weapons exist or not – this tense scenario and invasive physical pat down can lead to a dangerous escalation of use-of-force that may result in serious injury or death.

Lassen Peak CEO and Chairman of the Board, Hatch Graham, states "The delivery of the live demonstrations at IACP is directionally on course with commencing Pilots in 2024 with many of the largest police and sheriff agencies in America and abroad. Adding Series A capital from Madrona and existing investors will provide important resources as we bring the vision to reality."

Madrona Managing Director, Tim Porter, added "Lassen Peak is attacking a societal and safety issue with a truly breakthrough technology and product innovation that we believe could significantly improve protection for both public safety personnel and the greater populace. We have closely followed the progress of this technology and company since inception and are excited to support Hatch and Lassen Peak's world-class team as they deliver on their mission of improving public safety."

Former San Jose, California Chief of Police, Chris Moore, indicated "Seeing the reality of 'Superman vision' at IACP was astonishing, and when deployed into policing procedure, Lassen Peak will enable a safer and more respectful exchange between police and society when the concealed weapon search is required. This innovation may become a transformational change to police standards, globally, because of how it serves both police and community, alike."

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

