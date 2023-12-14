Sky Cams
What explains the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects?

Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn about the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects

China's rapid and extensive infrastructure development, including urban buildings, transportation facilities, water conservation projects, and oil and gas transportation systems, has rightfully earned it the title of an "Infrastructure Powerhouse". Nowadays, Chinese-built infrastructure projects can be found worldwide, bringing significant benefits to countries around the globe. What is the secret behind these remarkable achievements? In this episode, Álvaro Paños, presenter from China.org.cn, will check it out with Yacine, a civil engineer from Algeria.

