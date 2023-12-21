Mutual of America Foundation Announces Six Winners of the 2023 Community Partnership Award Competition

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mutual of America Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 Community Partnership Award, marking the 28th anniversary of the prestigious national competition. Six nonprofit organizations were selected for their outstanding contributions to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

Mutual of America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Mutual of America) (PRNewswire)

"The 2023 Community Partnership Award-winning programs offer creative and effective solutions that address persistent social, emotional and physical issues affecting individuals and families in their communities across the country," said Lisa M. Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

Sara Wiencken, Vice President of Philanthropic Relations for the Mutual of America Foundation, added, "Mutual of America is honored to recognize the achievements of these outstanding, forward-thinking nonprofits as they work in collaboration with the public and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those most in need."

2023 Award Recipients

The Thomas J. Moran Award is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program. This year's recipient, Catalyst Kitchens, is a nationwide network founded in 2011, comprising over 90 nonprofit organizations across 35 states. This collaborative network empowers individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty through comprehensive job training and social enterprise programs within the food service industry.

"Catalyst Kitchens is honored to receive this support and recognition of our collective mission from Mutual of America," said Justin Smith, Executive Director of Catalyst Kitchens. "Collaboration has always been the foundation of our work, and we are so excited for how this partnership will amplify the efforts and visibility of our amazing members nationwide."

The Frances R. Hesselbein Award is given to a partnership that is addressing social challenges in more than one community, or which demonstrates the potential to be replicated in other communities. This year's recipient, the LUCA Scholars Program, was established in 2012 by Latino U College Access (White Plains, NY), and will receive $75,000.

Four other organizations were named honorable mention recipients for their programs, and each will receive $50,000. They are: ALSC Community Justice Worker Project (Alaska Legal Services Corporation, Anchorage, AK); Auberle Employment Institute (Auberle, McKeesport, PA); Open Door Mission Free Health and Healing Clinic (Open Door Mission, Omaha, NE); and Transforming Lives Through Housing & Economic Opportunity (Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp/Pathlight HOME, Orlando, FL).

In May 2024, Mutual of America Financial Group will honor these exceptional winners at a special celebration at the Company's headquarters in New York City. At that time, the Company will premiere the documentary video about the Catalyst Kitchens Network.

About the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 262 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America, a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group