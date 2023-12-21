Tuya Smart to Showcase Its Cutting-edge Technologies and Innovative Solutions at CES 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX:2391), a global IoT developer service provider, announced that it would bring an extensive range of cutting-edge solutions to CES 2024 to present its green and low-carbon development philosophy to developers worldwide. In line with the theme of CES 2024, "ALL TOGETHER, ALL ON", global businesses are seeking to enhance the level of inclusivity and engagement for consumer electronics products. Tuya followed the main theme and established its exhibition hall under the theme of "All Together, All On Smart." Its exhibition area is located at booth 51916, in Hall A-D located on the second floor of Venetian Expo, from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

The "All Together, All On Smart" theme communicates Tuya's delightful vision for the future of the world. In particular, the idea of "All Together" contains the concept of "universal harmony", which is derived from "The Book of Rites" by Confucius. This concept illustrates the significance of the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind, while it also fits in nicely with Tuya's values. Tuya consistently upholds ESG principles and is dedicated to collaborating with global developers to utilize IoT innovation to create smarter, more energy-efficient, and more comfortable living spaces, to eventually bring the idea of "All On Smart" to life.

Highlight #1: Tuya's Four Signature Colors for 2024

Tuya will reveal its Four Signature Colors for 2024 , Peach Fuzz, Bermuda Green, Aurora Pink, and Little Boy Blue, at CES 2024. Tuya's Four Signature Colors represent the company's culture, but also stand for the abundance and diversity of Tuya's developer ecosystem. Developers can anticipate a well-established exhibition hall dressed in the new Four Signature Colors, working with Tuya to collaboratively create new narratives.

Highlight #2: HEMS will be in the Spotlight

Carbon emissions are still a major global concern at the moment. Numerous businesses are constantly looking for ways to accelerate carbon reduction in contribution to overall energy-saving and the reduction of carbon emissions. For instance, the energy sector has reshaped the grid at the distribution end by integrating sustainable energy sources like solar and wind power; while the automotive industry is embracing electric vehicles to help achieve carbon neutrality.

Tuya actively researches and develops effective smart energy solutions in this context to enable customers to serve household users. Tuya's recently launched Home Energy Management System (HEMS), which helps maximize household energy efficiency to meet the worldwide "dual carbon" goals, is available at CES 2024 for developers to learn more.

Highlight #3: Popular Smart Products will be Showcased

As a global IoT developer service provider, Tuya has always been dedicated to helping global developers in effectively producing unique, self-controllable smart products and solutions. Tuya will showcase a wide range of popular and cutting-edge Tuya-enabled products at CES 2024.

This time, Tuya will exhibit many smart products that are directly tied to people's daily lives. Taking smart lighting features as an example, there are smart mouse pads that support changing RGB lighting modes, smart bicycle lights that alter the light automatically, and smart wake-up lights that help people wake up from better sleep.

Highlight #4: First Time Revealed Concept of National Pavilions

Every year, thousands of people from all over the world attend CES, the most significant technology event in the world, which serves as a proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Tuya introduced the idea of a National Pavilions in the booth so that global developers could more fully understand the allure of smart devices from other countries. The National Pavilion, as its name implies, is an exhibition area where Tuya and its international partners from different countries and regions present products and solutions. It not only gave global developers access to a wide range of smart products from various regions, but it also brought to light the demands and current trends in IoT development across national boundaries, helping developers to comprehend Tuya's globalization concept in a more immersive way.

Highlight #5: Immersive and Interactive Experiences in the Realm of IoT

Tuya has also planned multiple smart product interactive activities during its four-day display to provide attendees with a more relaxed and enjoyable experience. The Tuya-enabled smart jump rope challenge will catch the player's jump rope movements and display them on the main screen to allow a virtual avatar to jump simultaneously to reach the sky, allowing for both fun gaming and exercise. This also means that Tuya's gamified health solution not only allows IoT to creep into consumers' lives in a fun manner, adding fulfillment to the tiresome workout procedure but also assists global developers in seizing the gaming prospects of smart products and succeeding in the health industry.

Tuya will usher in new market opportunities and deliver green and sustainable product solutions to global developers through the CES show, consistently promoting international businesses to achieve green and sustainable development.

Tuya Day, Tuya's signature event, will also be upgraded to Tuya Developer Day at CES 2024. Many experts in diversified fields will look into IoT development outlook from the standpoint of developers, presenting the most recent updates and insights to global developers.

