WOLFBOX Launches New Level 2 EV Charger, Expanding into the Electric Vehicle Market

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOLFBOX, a trusted brand in the automotive electronics market, has unveiled its latest innovation, the WOLFBOX Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger. This cutting-edge charging solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, offering a smart and versatile charging experience.

WOLFBOX 240V 40Amp Level 2 EV Charger (PRNewswire)

The charging landscape in the US is currently fragmented, with different manufacturers and charging networks using different plugs and connectors. To provide a comprehensive charging solution for all EV owners, WOLFBOX offers customer support for Tesla owners to obtain the necessary adapter for seamless compatibility.

The charger is equipped with advanced features, including scheduled charging, remote monitoring of the charging status, and compatibility with RFID cards, making it a comprehensive and user-centric charging solution. Additionally, the availability of models with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity further enhances the charger's appeal by providing advanced connectivity options for users.

The charger is available in two variants, offering 40A and 50A charging capabilities. The 50A model provides faster charging, making it suitable for electric vehicles with larger battery capacities, while the 40A model offers efficient charging for a wide range of electric vehicles. Additionally, the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is available in two installation options: hardwired and NEMA 14-50 plug, providing customers with flexible and seamless charging solutions. The hardwired installation offers a permanent and seamless charging solution, while the NEMA 14-50 plug provides a more flexible and portable charging option.

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is equipped with a high-quality LCD screen and complemented by lighting effects to provide users with a convenient and informative charging experience. The high-definition LCD screen offers clear visibility, allowing users to easily monitor the charging status, including the charging rate, time, voltage, and charged state. Additionally, the lighting effects integrated into the design of the WOLFBOX EV Charger contribute to its user-friendly interface, providing a visually appealing and intuitive charging experience.

"We are excited to expand our product line and offer solutions for electric vehicle owners worldwide," said Jonathan Smith, CEO of WOLFBOX. "The launch of the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are committed to providing innovative and reliable charging solutions for our customers."

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is now available for purchase, providing customers with a smart and versatile charging experience for their electric vehicles. For more information about the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger and other WOLFBOX products, please visit the WOLFBOX official website and Amazon.

This launch represents WOLFBOX's dedication to providing high-quality and innovative solutions for electric vehicle owners, leveraging its established reputation in the automotive electronics industry. The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is set to make a significant impact in the EV charging market, offering a seamless and efficient charging experience for electric vehicle owners.

About WOLFBOX

As the leading brand in the automotive electronics market, WOLFBOX's product sales cover more than 70 countries and regions around the world, and are trusted by over 2 million drivers. WOLFBOX strives to deliver cutting-edge electronics with the latest trends and up-to-date technology to enhance the driving experience and cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers. Meanwhile, WOLFBOX continuously brings up-to-date technology and reliable products for individuals who share the same values of adventure, free spirit, and vitality, to empower them to fully experience the joy of the open road, while ensuring their safety and comfort.

