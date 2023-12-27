The Ultimate Tool Against Winter Snow: Snow Joe® IONMAX Cordless Snow Shovel

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter's frosty grip tightens, Snow Joe, leader in outdoor tools, offers its latest innovation: the 24V-SS13-TV1 IONMAX Cordless Snow Shovel. This cordless powerhouse, recently showcased on the Drew Barrymore Show, is redefining snow removal, blending convenience and might to make it an essential winter tool.

"I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver."

This Cordless Electric Snow Shovel represents a major leap in snow clearing technology. At 13.5 lbs, it's remarkably lightweight, yet it effectively moves up to 300 lbs of snow per minute! This feature alone elevates it from a simple tool to an essential winter ally, especially for those handling snow removal alone.

Echoing its ease of use, a Real Simple reader shared, "I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver." This acclaim highlights the shovel's versatility for users, from independent homeowners to anyone looking for a stress-free way to tackle snow removal.

Packed for peak efficiency, this bundle features an ergonomic dual-handle design and dual-blade auger. It throws snow up to 20 feet clearing a 13x6 inch path without damaging surfaces, thanks to its durable scraper blade at the base. Also included are a quick charger for rapid power-ups, a 3-Year Warranty, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This outstanding bundle, $300 total value, includes the shovel, a protective cover, the IceDozer® Ice + Snow Scraper, and a 24V 4.0-Ah IONMAX Battery! This bundle not only adds value but also solidifies the Snow Joe shovel as a vital component in your winter preparedness kit.

Act now! When it comes to snow, Go with Joe®. For a limited time, get over $100 in savings, shopping exclusively on snowjoe.com, while supplies last.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

