Amedisys Finds Answer Key in Medalogix Pulse.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalogix, the leading data science and clinical decision support company specializing in the advancement of patient care in home health, hospice, and strategic payor initiatives in the home, and Amedisys, a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care in the home, announced an expanded partnership with the implementation of Medalogix Pulse for Home Health patients.

"We continue to ask our teams to manage changes in patient acuity, payer mix, and regulatory challenges, all while being faced with continued staffing challenges," said Cyndi Shook, SVP Clinical Operations at Amedisys. "When Medalogix showed us Pulse, we knew we had found an incredible tool for empowering our clinicians with essentially real-time clinical insights that can help improve patient outcomes and staff satisfaction."

"Pulse is a game changer in how we manage patients," said Shook. "Our Clinical Managers are looking at Pulse first thing every day as it provides a current snapshot of clinical status of each patient, saving staff time, and based on this we can deploy capacity to the right patients at the right time." Amedisys manages an ADC of over 78,000 patients in Pulse across 354 branch locations.

Amedisys is leveraging Pulse clinical decision support at every stage of a home health patient's journey. Over 91% of patients are receiving visit recommendations at the start of care, helping to maintain industry leading visits-per-episode. Then, visit-by-visit, Pulse is stratifying patients' likelihood of hospitalization, empowering effective and efficient use of clinical resources and appropriate, timely changes to care plans as patients' needs change, minimizing the potential of rehospitalizations/transfer to inpatient facilities (TIF). Towards the end of episode, Amedisys clinical team is retrieving end of episode recommendations that support individualized care plan updates, including helping to inform recertification versus discharge decisions which drive best in class patient outcome. At any time during the episode, providers can see and plan actions in Pulse to improve LUPAs due to unplanned gaps in care, HHVBP measures, and more.

"As the industry continues to see evolving headwinds, there is one constant, and that is quality of care," said Elliott Wood, CEO of Medalogix. "Our mission has always been to provide individualized patient care, and by creating more visibility to the dynamic changes in condition, visit by visit, of patients in Pulse, providers can now manage patients to drive outcomes regardless of complexities the industry may be facing."

"Pulse has been an effective approach in our strategy to manage Medicare Advantage patients," added Nick Muscato, Chief Strategy Officer, Amedisys. "Medalogix is a primary enabler for how Amedisys can take risk with payers and shift to case rate structure. Pulse is helping us manage episodes more effectively; by managing towards individual patient needs we are seeing an average CMS Compare STAR rating of 4.4, compared to the industry average of 3.25. This empowers us to enter Medicare Advantage negotiations a little differently than our competitors."

To aid providers in understanding the potential to improve quality of care with Pulse, Medalogix is offering to show providers their live patient data in the Pulse solution with no obligation and no cost. Through this free, no commitment review of provider patient data, Medalogix will present best practices designed to improve staff satisfaction, patient experience, clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, visit www.medalogix.com/pulseinpractice.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a pioneer in the post-acute care space, offering unique data analytics solutions to transform home health and hospice agencies. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning, and innovative cloud technology, Medalogix equips clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced costs to the healthcare system. The company's machine learning solutions have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing hospitalization, facilitating appropriate transitions to end-of-life care, and optimizing visit utilization for patients.

