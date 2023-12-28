OncoK9® Liquid Biopsy Test Can be Used for Cancer Monitoring in Dogs Across a Variety of Cancer Types, AJVR Publication Shows

Published in the American Journal of Veterinary Research (AJVR), an American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) journal, the latest in a series of clinical studies from PetDx® shows that its OncoK9® blood test can help veterinarians detect residual disease and recurrence weeks to months prior to clinical recurrence in dogs previously treated for cancer.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ published a study today showing that its previously clinically validated OncoK9® multi-cancer early detection test for dogs using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology can detect genomic alterations indicative of residual disease and cancer recurrence in cell-free DNA of dogs previously treated by surgery for a variety of cancer types.

Appearing in the American Journal of Veterinary Research, the study evaluated OncoK9® results from blood samples collected prospectively between 2019 and 2022 as well as corresponding clinical management and outcome data. Over 50 dogs that had received a definitive cancer diagnosis across 12 different cancer types were included in the analysis, and individual subjects underwent OncoK9® testing and clinical evaluations for a period of up to one year.

The study found that following excisional surgery, patients with a Cancer Signal Detected OncoK9® result at the postoperative visit were approximately twice as likely to have clinical recurrence within 6 months compared to patients with a Cancer Signal Not Detected result; by comparison, there was no significant difference in cancer recurrence within 6 months based on traditional histologic margin assessment. Furthermore, among cancer-treated patients that experienced clinical recurrence during the study period, 82% had a Cancer Signal Detected OncoK9® result prior to or concomitant with clinical recurrence, and in more than half of these patients, "molecular recurrence" was detected prior to clinical recurrence, with a median lead time of over 5 months.

"The goal of residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring is to allow for a more individualized approach to cancer care," said PetDx Director of Clinical Oncology Brian Flesner, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology). "The current approach to post-diagnosis follow-up for most aggressive cancers involves serial imaging studies. Detection of molecular disease by the OncoK9® test gives veterinarians a new tool that may allow for earlier intervention before signs of the disease are evident, with the hope of changing a patient's clinical management and improving prognosis. Our multi-year longitudinal study documents, for the first time, the application of this NGS technology for cancer monitoring in veterinary medicine."

"Over the past few years, PetDx has established a leadership position in blood-based veterinary cancer diagnostics through extensive and well-executed research and development initiatives," said PetDx President and CEO Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA. "This latest study represents an important addition to our scientific portfolio, and indicates that OncoK9® can be used by veterinarians as a noninvasive adjunct tool to manage cancer patients in the post-diagnosis setting."

