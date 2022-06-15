Win a New Car with the 200 Club

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of 200 Club and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about 200 Club, visit https://our200club.com.

The Grainger Companies & 200 Club Car Raffle & Cookout

Join the 200 Club at The Grainger Companies on September 3rd from 11 AM to 2 PM for the Labor Day Cookout and Car Raffle Drawing. The winner of a new 2022 Honda CR-V or 2022 Nissan Rogue (winner’s choice) will be announced! Event will be held at The Grainger Companies at 1596 Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA 31408.

All taxes for the vehicle are paid by The Grainger Companies.

This event is free and open to the public!

Complimentary food & drinks will be provided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. Raffle is open only to Georgia residents.

As an organization, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire proudly and honorably provides significant financial assistance, as well as, fully paid college education to the surviving spouse and children of law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty while protecting our communities. 100% of proceeds from this event will benefit the 200 Club further provide assistance to the over 100 families they have served.

Don’t Miss this event! To learn more about the event visit: https://our200club.com/grainger-car-raffle-cookout.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate to the 200 Club visit: https://our200club.com.

Check out the 200 Club Facebook page. Use the QR Code for tickets.