Heritage Classic Foundation Announces $1.6 Million Charitable Impact; Collective Impact is $49.1 Million Since 1987

Sponsored - At the heart of the Heritage Classic Foundation is a history of philanthropic giving that goes far beyond hosting the PGA TOUR’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing each April.

Since 1987, the Heritage Classic Foundation has donated $49.1 million to help lift lives in South Carolina. The distributions include: $7.1 million for education $5 million in scholarships $16.3 million toward health and welfare $6.6 million to support arts and culture $11.5 million for children’s programs $2.6 million toward environmental causes All of these charities work in and support the South Carolina community.

So far this year, the Heritage Classic Foundation has donated $1.6 million to South Carolina charities, made possible by the proceeds of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, direct contributions, the Tartan Club, and the foundation’s giving programs, Birdies for Charity and Champions Fore Charity.

“The purpose of the Heritage Classic Foundation is to inspire the people in our region and to elevate the long-term economic, social and cultural life in South Carolina,” Heritage Classic Foundation President Steve Wilmot said. “We couldn’t make these types of contributions without each of you.”

For more information about the Heritage Classic Foundation, visit heritageclassicfoundation.com.