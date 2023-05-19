Medicare Fraud Prevention Week: Everyone Should Become A Fraud Fighter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Senior Medicare Patrol and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Senior Medicare Patrol, visit https://stopmedicarefraud.org.

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion per year. It costs Medicare beneficiaries in time, stress, their medical identities, and potentially their health. It costs families, friends, and caregivers in worry and lost work when helping their loved ones recover from falling victim to Medicare fraud.

Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones by joining Georgia Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) and their partners for Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, held June 5-11, 2023.

Everyone plays a part in the fight against fraud. During Medicare Fraud Prevention Week:

Medicare beneficiaries can monitor their insurance statements to make sure products and services received match what is on the statements. They can request free My Health Care Trackers from their local SMP.

Caregivers can help by being on the lookout for items such as durable medical equipment (like boxes of knee braces) lying around the house that may have been shipped to the beneficiary without their or their doctor’s approval. They can remind their client or loved one to never give out their Medicare number or other personal information over the phone.

Families can help by talking to their loved ones about protecting their Medicare number just as they would a credit card number. They can help their loved ones create a Medicare.gov account to access their Medicare statements online or remind them to open and review them when they come in the mail. They can also register their phone number on “do not call” lists and go to optoutprescreen.com to opt out of mailings.

Partners and professionals can help by sharing SMP information on social media, referring clients and consumers to the SMP, and inviting the SMP to speak during a shared event.

Health care providers can help by talking to patients about health care-related scams such as those related to durable medical equipment and genetic testing schemes. They can remind them that products and services should only be ordered by physicians they regularly see. Needed medical items should never be ordered through TV ads or unsolicited calls.

Community members can help by looking out for older neighbors. When in public, they can be aware of older individuals purchasing gift cards in large amounts. They can encourage those they know to talk to a trusted source about their Medicare questions and tell neighbors about the most recent Medicare scams. They can even consider volunteering with Georgia SMP!

For more information about Georgia SMP and Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, visit https://stopmedicarefraud.org/medicare-fraud-prevention-week-2/ or call us at: 877-272-8720.

