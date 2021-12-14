Why Pre-Planning Your Funeral Is Important

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvania Funeral Homes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvania Funeral Homes, visit https://www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com.

Looking at the future, many might wonder how they can prepare before death. Those at Sylvania Funeral Homes in Savannah say that pre-planning your funeral services are important. But why?

Peace of Mind

Time waits for no one; deep in our hearts we know this, but yet we often block the subject. Many who have undergone the emotional strain of arranging a funeral within hours of losing a loved one have made the choice to pre-plan their own funeral. Doing so lifts the burden from their loved ones by relieving decision-making pressure at a time of grief and emotional stress.

Pre-planning is also a great option for people who are unable to get life insurance for various reasons.

Personal Choice

Funeral arrangements are a deeply personal choice. Pre-planning provides you with the time needed to make practical, detailed decisions that reflect your standards, lifestyle, taste, and budget. And we assure you and your family that the choices you make will be carried out as planned.

Lower Costs

When you finalize your plan, we can advise you of the total cost.

You do not have to set aside funds for your plan, but doing so protects you against escalating funeral costs. By locking in today’s funeral costs and ensuring that the necessary funds are set aside, you help relieve yourself of unnecessary future worry and your survivors of an unexpected expense.

