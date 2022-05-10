Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire To Hold 2022 Pooler Run For Heroes On May 28

Sponsored - The 200 Club is adding a special element to the Coastal Empire’s Memorial Day celebration. During a weekend traditionally affiliated with barbecues, beach trips and three-day getaways, residents will once again have the chance to sneak in a little more fun and fitness for a charity that cares for those who care for us.

For 14 years, the 200 Club held its annual Savannah Mile Race, a one-mile run/walk fundraiser supporting families of our fallen first responders, on Memorial Day weekend in Savannah’s Historic District. Due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the 2020 race was canceled. Last year, in 2021, the Savannah-based nonprofit organization started a new tradition by holding its inaugural Pooler Run for Heroes, with a more spread-out location that allowed attendees to gather and celebrate more safely.

This year’s 2022 Pooler Run for Heroes will take place on Saturday, May 28. The multi-heat event begins at 8 a.m. on South Rogers Street in Pooler. The one-mile course will begin at the Pooler Parks and Recreation Department, finishing at West Chatham Middle School. All participants are instructed to park at the finish, West Chatham Middle School.

Registration is $25 through May 7. The fee increases to $30 on May 8, and $35 on May 22-28. Entry is free for military, first responders and their families. All proceeds from the race will go to assist the 200 Club in fulfilling its mission to assist families of first responders who die or suffer critical injuries in the line of duty.

To register, please visit our200club.com. Packet pickup will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 28 at Fleet Feet in Savannah and from 6:30 a.m. through the start of the race on May 27 at The Pooler Parks and Recreation Department on South Rogers Street in Pooler.

Runners and walkers of all fitness levels are invited to participate in the unique event, which will feature four heats for all ages and abilities, including family and age group divisions, followed by a “Memory Walk” for the families of fallen heroes to walk the mile in memory of their loved one. The last run of the morning will be the “Heroes Heat,” which is open to all first responders and military in full gear or not. However, full 30-pound or over gear is required to compete for the “Full Gear All Out Flag!”

Immediately following the Heroes Heat, attendees can enjoy complimentary food and beverages while viewing the many fascinating public safety vehicles on display.

“Participating in the Run for Heroes is a great way to log a little extra family time over the holiday weekend while spending the morning outside in this welcoming community of Pooler, helping families who’ve made an enormous sacrifice,” said 200 Club President/CEO Mark Dana. “No matter your abilities, there is something for everyone – from the family fun run, which has runners, walkers, babies in strollers, toddlers, dogs, and older participants – to the Heroes Heat. Best of all, proceeds go to a cause we all care about.”

100% of the proceeds benefit the many family members we honorably serve with significant financial assistance, as well as a fully paid college education.

To learn more about The Two Hundred Club or the Pooler Run for Heroes, please visit our200club.com, call 912-721-4418 or email info@our200Club.com.