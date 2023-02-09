The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) are welcoming in the Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) for a matchup of ASUN rivals at Pete Mathews Coliseum, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Kennesaw State has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Owls are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 182nd.

The Owls average 6.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Gamecocks give up (69.9).

Kennesaw State is 13-1 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Kennesaw State is scoring 11.7 more points per game at home (83.5) than on the road (71.8).

The Owls give up 61.3 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.

At home, Kennesaw State drains 9.1 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (39.7%).

Kennesaw State Schedule