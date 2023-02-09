How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) are welcoming in the Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) for a matchup of ASUN rivals at Pete Mathews Coliseum, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Kennesaw State has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Owls are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 182nd.
- The Owls average 6.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Gamecocks give up (69.9).
- Kennesaw State is 13-1 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Kennesaw State is scoring 11.7 more points per game at home (83.5) than on the road (71.8).
- The Owls give up 61.3 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
- At home, Kennesaw State drains 9.1 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (39.7%).
Kennesaw State Schedule
