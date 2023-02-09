Thursday's game at Hawkins Arena has the Mercer Bears (10-12) taking on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-52 victory as our model heavily favors Mercer.

In their last time out, the Bears won on Saturday 65-46 against UNC Greensboro.

Mercer vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Mercer vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 73, Chattanooga 52

Mercer Schedule Analysis

On November 7 against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings, the Bears claimed their best win of the season, a 76-75 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mercer is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Samford (No. 242) on January 21

56-42 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 28

60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 19

65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 4

64-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 4

Mercer Performance Insights