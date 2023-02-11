Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-15) and the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-7) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Appalachian State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 67-50 loss to Old Dominion in their last game on Thursday.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Appalachian State 72, Georgia Southern 71
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- On January 19, the Lady Eagles claimed their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).
- Georgia Southern has nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over JMU (No. 162) on February 4
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7
- 83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16
- 99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 5
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a +258 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 82.4 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 316th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Georgia Southern has put up 76.1 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 82.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Eagles are scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (87.3) than away (76.5).
- Georgia Southern is conceding fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (74.5).
- While the Lady Eagles are putting up 82.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 73.9 points per contest.
