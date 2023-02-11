Saturday's contest features the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (10-13) and the Bellarmine Knights (7-18) clashing at KSU Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Kennesaw State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Owls are coming off of a 70-63 victory against Eastern Kentucky in their most recent game on Thursday.

Kennesaw State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kennesaw State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 71, Bellarmine 58

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Owls took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a 65-60 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 19

66-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 5

75-69 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on December 15

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on February 9

69-63 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on December 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kennesaw State Performance Insights