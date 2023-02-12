Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Sunday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-12) taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-53 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets dropped their last game 57-41 against Clemson on Thursday.
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 53
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Yellow Jackets' signature win of the season came in a 68-62 victory versus the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack on February 2.
- The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).
- Georgia Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1
- 57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16
- 65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 60.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) and giving up 60.4 (74th in college basketball).
- Georgia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC contests this season, putting up 59.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Yellow Jackets are putting up 8.4 more points per game (65.2) than they are when playing on the road (56.8).
- Georgia Tech gives up 59.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 61.7 in away games.
- The Yellow Jackets have been putting up 59 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 60.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
