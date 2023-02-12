How to Watch the Georgia vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (14-10) will aim to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Georgia vs. Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Gators' 70.1 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 58.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Florida is 11-1 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- Florida is 13-6 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- The 67.4 points per game the Lady Bulldogs record are only 0.4 more points than the Gators allow (67).
- Georgia is 9-3 when scoring more than 67 points.
- Georgia's record is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
- This season the Lady Bulldogs are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Gators give up.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 62-34
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|@ LSU
|L 82-77
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 79-61
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/12/2023
|Florida
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
