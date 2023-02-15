When the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-16, 2-13 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) face off at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Javon Franklin will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ACC Network.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Georgia Tech lost to the Wake Forest 71-70. With 15 points, Deivon Smith was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Deivon Smith 15 5 5 0 2 1 Javon Franklin 14 15 2 2 0 0 Jalon Moore 9 3 3 2 2 1

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Franklin posts a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 57.0% from the field.

Smith paces the Yellow Jackets at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 5.6 rebounds and 8.0 points.

Miles Kelly puts up 12.7 points and 1.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.5 rebounds, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalon Moore posts 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)