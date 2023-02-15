Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Young, in his most recent appearance, had 25 points, 14 assists and two steals in a 144-138 loss to the Hornets.

Let's look at Young's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.9 25.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.7 Assists 10.5 10.2 12.3 PRA 39.5 40.1 41.8 PR 29.5 29.9 29.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.9



Trae Young Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Trae Young has made 8.5 shots per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 18.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Knicks are 14th in the league, giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 24.6 per contest.

The Knicks are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 33 27 1 6 1 0 1 12/7/2022 30 19 4 6 0 0 0 11/2/2022 28 17 6 7 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.