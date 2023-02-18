The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Georgia Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-18.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-18.5) 152 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Alabama (-18.5) 151.5 -2500 +875 Bet on this game with Tipico

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Georgia has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Alabama has compiled a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 26 times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Georgia, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (78th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (117th).
  • The Bulldogs have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +60000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

