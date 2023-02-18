Saturday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-18) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Marshall taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 18.

Their last time out, the Lady Panthers lost 71-57 to Southern Miss on Thursday.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Marshall 63, Georgia State 60

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Panthers took down the James Madison Dukes at home on January 28 by a score of 72-64.
  • The Lady Panthers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (eight).

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on December 19
  • 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on January 26
  • 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 293) on November 26
  • 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on November 25
  • 59-49 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 31

Georgia State Performance Insights

  • The Lady Panthers have a +19 scoring differential, putting up 61.9 points per game (244th in college basketball) and giving up 61.3 (95th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Georgia State tallies fewer points per contest (56.8) than its overall average (61.9).
  • The Lady Panthers are putting up 69.9 points per game this season at home, which is 16.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (53.3).
  • In home games, Georgia State is ceding 0.6 more points per game (62.3) than on the road (61.7).
  • In their last 10 games, the Lady Panthers have been putting up 58.0 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 61.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

