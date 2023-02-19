Sunday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) at Stegeman Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Georgia securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 50-40 victory over Kentucky.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 66, Arkansas 64

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs' signature victory of the season came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 49), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Bulldogs registered the 62-34 home win on January 29.

The Lady Bulldogs have six losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on December 17

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 83) on December 21

66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on November 20

50-40 on the road over Kentucky (No. 101) on February 16

Georgia Performance Insights