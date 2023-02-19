Sunday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (21-7) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-61 and heavily favors Florida State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Yellow Jackets' last outing on Thursday ended in a 63-55 victory over Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 76, Georgia Tech 61

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Yellow Jackets took down the NC State Wolfpack, the No. 24 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-62 on February 2, it was their season's best victory.

The Yellow Jackets have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 39th-most defeats.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 1

69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 19

85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on January 26

58-52 over Belmont (No. 79) on November 27

59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 79) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia Tech Performance Insights