The Florida State Seminoles (21-7) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 13-11.

Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

The 82.4 points per game the Seminoles record are 21.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (61.2).

When Florida State puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 21-6.

Florida State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.

The Seminoles shoot 42% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

Georgia Tech Schedule