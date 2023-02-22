Wednesday's game that pits the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (12-15) against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-18) at HTC Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Coastal Carolina, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 22.

The Lady Panthers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 55-54 win over Marshall.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 68, Georgia State 62

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 108 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 72-64, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on February 18

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on December 19

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on January 26

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 293) on November 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 327) on November 25

Georgia State Performance Insights