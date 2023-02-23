The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up only 3.2 more points per game (61.7) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.5).

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 13-11.

When it scores more than 58.5 points, Georgia Tech is 11-5.

The Fighting Irish record 14.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.9).

Notre Dame is 21-2 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Notre Dame is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.

This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.

Georgia Tech Schedule