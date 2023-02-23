How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets put up only 3.2 more points per game (61.7) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.5).
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 13-11.
- When it scores more than 58.5 points, Georgia Tech is 11-5.
- The Fighting Irish record 14.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.9).
- Notre Dame is 21-2 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- Notre Dame is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.
- This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 85-79
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 63-55
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 80-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
