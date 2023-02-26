Sunday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-58 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 26.

Their last time out, the Yellow Jackets lost 76-53 to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 58

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets' best victory of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 27), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets claimed the 68-62 home win on February 2.

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on January 19

66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 56) on December 1

85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 70) on January 26

58-52 over Belmont (No. 72) on November 27

59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 72) on December 4

Georgia Tech Performance Insights